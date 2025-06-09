Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Invests $1.09 Million in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 14,924 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Avion Wealth raised its position in Uber Technologies by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 306.0% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $85.60 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $93.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.38 and a 200 day moving average of $73.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on UBER. Wedbush lowered Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $89.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.91.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,786,674.05. This trade represents a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,150. This represents a 11.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,070. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

