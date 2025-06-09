nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at Barclays

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Barclays from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NVT. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on nVent Electric from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

NVT traded up $0.97 on Monday, hitting $68.99. 648,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,666. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $82.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.17 and its 200 day moving average is $63.68.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.74 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 4,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total transaction of $247,915.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,997.75. This trade represents a 11.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in nVent Electric by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 37,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,294,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 436.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 117,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,170,000 after buying an additional 31,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in nVent Electric by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 122,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

