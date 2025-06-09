EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, HC Wainwright Analyst Says

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.07% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of EVE in a report on Friday, March 14th.
EVE Trading Up 4.1%
EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts predict that EVE will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVE
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVEX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EVE by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 246,863 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVE by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 23,353 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in EVE by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 198,627 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in EVE by 1,292.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 379,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 352,424 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EVE by 380.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 147,632 shares during the period. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About EVE
Eve Holding, Inc is a special purpose acquisition company focused on the aviation sector. The company was founded on 7th August, 2020 and is headquartered in Melbourne, FL.
