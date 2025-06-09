Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,076 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $22,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,248,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,320,226,000 after acquiring an additional 475,530 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,382,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,389,651,000 after acquiring an additional 291,875 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 103,831.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,866,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,278,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,852,076 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,625,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,747,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $8,407,908,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,011.37.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $770.00 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $677.09 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $770.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $800.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 48.82%.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

