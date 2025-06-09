Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Has $583,000 Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,796 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.10, for a total transaction of $35,265.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,728 shares in the company, valued at $7,568,140.80. This represents a 0.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 425,064 shares of company stock valued at $8,381,948 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.88.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $149.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The company has a market cap of $163.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

