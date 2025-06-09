Greystone Financial Group LLC Sells 6,430 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Greystone Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,430 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 1.0%

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $173.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $275.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $182.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.81.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

