Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 109,524.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,239,576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827,662 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,019,087,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 123,836.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,925,977 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,716,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,423 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Netflix by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,301,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,051,016,000 after purchasing an additional 856,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Netflix by 318.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 976,924 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $870,752,000 after purchasing an additional 743,724 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,241.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,087.80 and a 200-day moving average of $989.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $587.04 and a twelve month high of $1,262.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,220.00 price target (up previously from $1,150.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 price target (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,126.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,149.91.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.00, for a total value of $1,362,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 3,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,124.26, for a total transaction of $4,405,974.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,227.94. This trade represents a 32.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,390 shares of company stock worth $170,509,439 in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

