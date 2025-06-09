Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA Raises Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.8% of Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $25,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $9,268,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in PepsiCo by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Trading Down 0.8%
PepsiCo stock opened at $130.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.75 and a 12-month high of $180.91.
PepsiCo Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.68%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.69.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
