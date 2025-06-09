CMH Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,575 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 2.1% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $56,600,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,158,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 322,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $130,158,000 after buying an additional 60,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 451.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 285,121 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $115,143,000 after buying an additional 233,460 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Cowen upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Cfra Research lowered Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Tesla from $314.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.27.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $295.14 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.41 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $292.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at $6,737,500. The trade was a 12.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.58, for a total value of $32,096,336.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,274,300. This represents a 56.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 815,945 shares of company stock worth $273,059,215 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

