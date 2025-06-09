Investment Advisory Group LLC Purchases 16,140 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,140 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 21,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 413.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 204.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 862,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,560,000 after purchasing an additional 579,549 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 404.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 105,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 84,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 51,696 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $26.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.82. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.25.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

