Regatta Capital Group LLC Purchases 242 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,456 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panoramic Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,156,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,384 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,805,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp grew its position in McDonald’s by 5.6% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,083 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total value of $295,850.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,496.27. This trade represents a 7.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.48.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MCD

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $307.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.76. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32. The company has a market capitalization of $219.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 62.49%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.