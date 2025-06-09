City Holding Co. Has $11.33 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises 1.6% of City Holding Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $11,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,251,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 11,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total value of $159,609.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,542 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,311.02. This trade represents a 3.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total value of $13,740,295.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,922,574.24. The trade was a 40.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $236.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.48. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.59 and a 12-month high of $242.58. The firm has a market cap of $95.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 37.93% and a net margin of 12.45%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. National Bank Financial raised Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th. CIBC upped their price objective on Waste Management from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Waste Management from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Waste Management from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.06.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

