Clarity Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 869 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Clarity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Clarity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.46. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.297 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.