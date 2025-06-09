Clarity Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 869 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Clarity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Clarity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.46. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $79.54.
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
