Parisi Gray Wealth Management Has $35.76 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,805 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 11.7% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,195,000 after acquiring an additional 35,884,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,517,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,520,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,003 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $14,232,829,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,912,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,314,000 after acquiring an additional 511,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,202,879,000.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $550.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $514.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $533.46. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $563.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

