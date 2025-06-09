51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Announces Earnings Results

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, RTT News reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Up 12.5%

NYSE COE traded up $3.07 on Monday, reaching $27.63. The company had a trading volume of 49,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,241. The stock has a market cap of $161.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53 and a beta of -0.14. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $29.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.47 and its 200-day moving average is $18.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded 51Talk Online Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th.

About 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

