VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.42, but opened at $3.75. VinFast Auto shares last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 542,560 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VFS has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of VinFast Auto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Chardan Capital raised shares of VinFast Auto to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

VinFast Auto Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.89.

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $677.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21,843.17 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that VinFast Auto Ltd. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of VinFast Auto by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 191,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 18,709 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in VinFast Auto in the fourth quarter worth $600,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in VinFast Auto in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in VinFast Auto by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 11,277 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in VinFast Auto in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

VinFast Auto Company Profile

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

