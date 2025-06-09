Northstar Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,227 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $89.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.19. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $63.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

