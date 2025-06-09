SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,710,294,000 after purchasing an additional 60,504,152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,109,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,829,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $305.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.82. The company has a market cap of $99.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $212.12 and a fifty-two week high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

