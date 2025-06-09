SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,684,821 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 2,301,335 shares.The stock last traded at $46.77 and had previously closed at $46.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWTX. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cowen lowered SpringWorks Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SpringWorks Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1%

The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.62.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.30). SpringWorks Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 134.73% and a negative return on equity of 46.74%. The company had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.19 million. On average, research analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SpringWorks Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 22.0% during the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.