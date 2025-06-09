Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 36,124 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 102% from the previous session’s volume of 17,892 shares.The stock last traded at $427.57 and had previously closed at $422.18.

Daily Journal Stock Up 0.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $582.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $396.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $448.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a current ratio of 12.31.

Get Daily Journal alerts:

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $32.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.18 million for the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 106.63% and a return on equity of 20.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daily Journal

Daily Journal Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 114,237.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. RWWM Inc. lifted its stake in Daily Journal by 2.7% in the first quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 325,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,432,000 after acquiring an additional 8,705 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Daily Journal by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Daily Journal in the first quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Daily Journal by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. 51.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.