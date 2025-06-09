Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 36,124 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 102% from the previous session’s volume of 17,892 shares.The stock last traded at $427.57 and had previously closed at $422.18.
Daily Journal Stock Up 0.3%
The stock has a market capitalization of $582.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $396.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $448.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a current ratio of 12.31.
Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $32.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.18 million for the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 106.63% and a return on equity of 20.64%.
Daily Journal Company Profile
Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.
