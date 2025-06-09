Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 39,473 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 26,051 shares.The stock last traded at $92.34 and had previously closed at $94.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Seneca Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

Seneca Foods Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seneca Foods

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.01. The company has a market cap of $626.74 million, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 17,145 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $5,919,000. Pullen Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 27,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 181.5% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and jarred produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby’s, Aunt Nellie’s, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

Featured Stories

