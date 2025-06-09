Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.26, but opened at $19.85. Oceaneering International shares last traded at $20.46, with a volume of 53,465 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on OII. Pickering Energy Partners raised Oceaneering International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oceaneering International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Oceaneering International Trading Up 1.0%

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average of $22.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $674.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Oceaneering International’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

Further Reading

