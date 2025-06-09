Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Chardan Capital raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $75.00. The stock had previously closed at $36.24, but opened at $38.00. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Avidity Biosciences shares last traded at $33.70, with a volume of 409,321 shares.

RNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.15.

In related news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 31,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $979,632.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 305,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,353.26. This trade represents a 9.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael F. Maclean sold 7,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $246,461.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,004,123.20. The trade was a 7.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,678 shares of company stock worth $2,068,257. Corporate insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 2.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,338,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $334,701,000 after acquiring an additional 295,275 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 19.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,684,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,459 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,431,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,280,000 after acquiring an additional 205,027 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,100,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,053,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,844 shares during the last quarter.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.40. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.02). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.66% and a negative net margin of 2,772.45%. The company had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 million. Equities research analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

