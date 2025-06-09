RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.43, but opened at $7.26. RLJ Lodging Trust shares last traded at $7.43, with a volume of 122,791 shares changing hands.

RLJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.50 to $9.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.68.

RLJ Lodging Trust Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average of $8.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $328.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.08 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 230.77%.

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Patricia L. Gibson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $80,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 124,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,462.51. This trade represents a 8.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLJ. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 282,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 41,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 222,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

