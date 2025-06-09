Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $109.65, but opened at $114.20. Quaker Chemical shares last traded at $119.25, with a volume of 42,491 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Quaker Chemical from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Quaker Chemical from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.25.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KWR

Quaker Chemical Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.08.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $442.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.23 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.58%. Quaker Chemical’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 17th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 36.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,638,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $230,624,000 after buying an additional 23,832 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 759,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,870,000 after buying an additional 122,494 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 555,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,153,000 after buying an additional 120,916 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 445,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,689,000 after buying an additional 51,393 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,283,000 after purchasing an additional 52,962 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.