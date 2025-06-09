Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.04, but opened at $14.20. Keros Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 556,990 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KROS shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $574.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $3.63. Keros Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 27,890.94% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The firm had revenue of $211.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Adar1 Capital Management, Llc purchased 934,258 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $9,464,033.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,392,737 shares in the company, valued at $44,498,425.81. This represents a 27.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 31.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,566,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,151,000 after buying an additional 609,212 shares during the period. Braidwell LP grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 167.9% during the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,894,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,989,000 after buying an additional 1,187,199 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,687,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,707,000 after buying an additional 163,403 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 6,294.5% during the first quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,147,000 after buying an additional 1,463,215 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 882.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,224,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

