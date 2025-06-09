Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $60.42, but opened at $63.20. Cameco shares last traded at $66.25, with a volume of 3,064,891 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.53.

Get Cameco alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CCJ

Cameco Stock Up 11.4%

The company has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.02 and its 200-day moving average is $49.19.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $549.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.07 million. Cameco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cameco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,639,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,163,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,876 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cameco by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,084,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $703,295,000 after acquiring an additional 300,088 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Cameco by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,846,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $865,729,000 after acquiring an additional 190,337 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Cameco by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,048,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $578,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Cameco by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 4,037,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,206,000 after acquiring an additional 644,413 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.