Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.27 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 4.5% of Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 117,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 272,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,569,000 after purchasing an additional 33,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. now owns 204,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $107.67 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.65. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61. The company has a market cap of $78.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.