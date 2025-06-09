Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Midland Wealth Advisors LLC

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Bank of America by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,940,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,168,000 after acquiring an additional 173,021 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,679,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,028,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,377 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 696,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,061,000 after purchasing an additional 50,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,458,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,006,000 after purchasing an additional 38,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAC. Argus reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Phillip Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of BAC opened at $45.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.46. The stock has a market cap of $339.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $33.07 and a 12 month high of $48.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

