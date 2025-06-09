Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,420 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,601 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Comcast by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. UBS Group set a $44.50 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, April 28th. Argus lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

CMCSA opened at $34.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.39 and a 200-day moving average of $36.33.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

