Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Raised to $323.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $306.00 to $323.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Eaton from $323.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Eaton from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Eaton from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.78.

Eaton stock traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $328.79. 609,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,641,574. Eaton has a 1-year low of $231.85 and a 1-year high of $379.99. The firm has a market cap of $128.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $629,364.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,014.34. This trade represents a 38.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 51,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.43, for a total value of $15,593,423.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 489,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,490,880.92. This trade represents a 9.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,660 shares of company stock worth $49,622,894 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETN. First Long Island Investors LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 5,589.2% in the first quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 54,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,707,000 after purchasing an additional 53,153 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 5.0% in the first quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $24,001,000. Finally, Wealth Management Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 15.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

