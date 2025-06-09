RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,342 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in RTX by 2,944.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Baird R W upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Benchmark upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.82.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $139.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.63. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.07 and a fifty-two week high of $140.65.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. As a group, analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.77%.

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,959.56. This trade represents a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

