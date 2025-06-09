Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc.

Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,765,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,585,273,000 after buying an additional 271,622 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,514,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,773,000 after acquiring an additional 144,217 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,325,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,430,000 after acquiring an additional 137,134 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $494,903,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 397,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $626.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $560.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $594.32. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $451.00 and a 52 week high of $648.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.24.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.