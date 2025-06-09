Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,879,434,000 after acquiring an additional 11,478,188 shares during the period. NWI Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 648,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,277,000 after buying an additional 3,648,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,777,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,580 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $679,936,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1,337.4% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 828,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,470,000 after purchasing an additional 895,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $529.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $483.20 and a 200-day moving average of $501.85. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $540.81.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

