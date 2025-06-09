AHL Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

AHL Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Unique Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Richmond Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,171,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,349,000. Finally, LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,268,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $295.12 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $303.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.