The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,513,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 848,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,851,000 after purchasing an additional 204,681 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,484,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,767,000 after acquiring an additional 783,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 51,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 23,009 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $71.37 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $307.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.63.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 81.60%.

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $6,391,355.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,511 shares in the company, valued at $14,815,287.99. This trade represents a 30.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Henrique Braun sold 25,277 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total transaction of $1,806,547.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,745.02. This represents a 32.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 440,664 shares of company stock worth $31,730,532. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.81.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

