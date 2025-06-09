Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 14,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.05, for a total transaction of $8,220,537.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,196,757.55. The trade was a 19.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total transaction of $8,678,774.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,871 shares in the company, valued at $46,692,629.36. This represents a 15.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,258 shares of company stock valued at $20,885,067 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $590.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $537.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $428.86 and a 12-month high of $591.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $547.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $542.12.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie reduced their target price on Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $640.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $633.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.00.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

