Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 45.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 843.4% during the 4th quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,775,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock opened at $86.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $110.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.65. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $113.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.42.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.63%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Argus raised shares of Lam Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.87.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

