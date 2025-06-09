City Holding Co. Sells 195 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

City Holding Co. cut its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,862 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 1.0% of City Holding Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $307.44 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $326.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.76. The company has a market cap of $219.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Erste Group Bank cut McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Loop Capital cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $346.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on McDonald’s

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total transaction of $295,850.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,496.27. This trade represents a 7.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.