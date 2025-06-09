Olstein Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,500 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 2.5% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co increased its position in Walt Disney by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 52,643 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. UBS Group increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $113.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.70. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $118.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.54.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

