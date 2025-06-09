Cetera Trust Company N.A Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cetera Trust Company N.A grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,444 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 1.7% of Cetera Trust Company N.A’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cetera Trust Company N.A’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD opened at $307.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $312.29 and a 200-day moving average of $302.76. The company has a market capitalization of $219.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.49%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total transaction of $295,850.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,496.27. This represents a 7.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCD. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial set a $350.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.48.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

