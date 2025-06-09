Regatta Capital Group LLC Reduces Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Regatta Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Crestline Management LP boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 438.4% during the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 35,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after acquiring an additional 28,753 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,367,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,489,000 after acquiring an additional 108,993 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its position in AbbVie by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 971,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,705,000 after acquiring an additional 125,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 17,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Erste Group Bank raised AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.19.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $12,359,426.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at $11,183,398.72. The trade was a 52.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $189.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $335.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $163.52 and a one year high of $218.66.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

