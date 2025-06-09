Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.05, but opened at $2.18. Iovance Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 4,098,656 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on IOVA shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.30.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average of $4.90. The stock has a market cap of $722.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 451.25% and a negative return on equity of 58.43%. The business had revenue of $49.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6795.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Stories

