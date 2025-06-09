Panoramic Capital Partners LLC Acquires 758 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Panoramic Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,006 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 0.4% of Panoramic Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Panoramic Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Argus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.92.

Starbucks Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of SBUX opened at $89.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.14. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $117.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 88.41%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.