Telecom Stocks To Consider – June 8th

Broadcom, ServiceNow, Zscaler, Palo Alto Networks, Arista Networks, AT&T, and CyberArk Software are the seven Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that provide telecommunications services—such as telephone, mobile, internet, and broadband connectivity—to consumers and businesses. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the telecom sector’s revenue streams, which often include recurring subscription fees and infrastructure investments. Because many telecom firms offer stable cash flows and dividends, their stocks are frequently considered defensive holdings in an investment portfolio. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Broadcom stock traded down $12.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $246.95. 41,055,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,051,491. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.52. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $128.50 and a 1 year high of $265.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

ServiceNow stock traded up $13.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,030.70. 956,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,782. The company has a market capitalization of $213.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $919.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $974.63. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $678.66 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Zscaler stock traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $303.03. 3,015,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,797. The company has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,212.12 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.60. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $153.45 and a 1 year high of $306.78.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.60. 3,304,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,525,650. The company has a market capitalization of $133.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.02. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $208.39.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

ANET traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,620,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,072,657. The firm has a market cap of $122.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.58. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $133.58.

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

T traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,394,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,706,311. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $202.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.47. AT&T has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $29.03.

CyberArk Software (CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

CYBR traded up $11.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $403.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,530,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,371. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.06 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $353.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.75. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $230.00 and a 52-week high of $421.00.

