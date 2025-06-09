EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.45, but opened at $5.84. EVE shares last traded at $5.91, with a volume of 67,499 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of EVE in a research note on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of EVE in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

EVE Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of EVE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVEX. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVE by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in EVE by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 12,539 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of EVE by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 42,344 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in EVE by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 75,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in EVE during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EVE

Eve Holding, Inc is a special purpose acquisition company focused on the aviation sector. The company was founded on 7th August, 2020 and is headquartered in Melbourne, FL.

Further Reading

