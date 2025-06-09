Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPG) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.72 and last traded at $29.71, with a volume of 35167 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.38.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Ascentage Pharma Group International in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.35.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ascentage Pharma Group International stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 159,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Ascentage Pharma Group International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Ascentage Pharma Group International Co, Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the development of novel therapies for cancers, hepatitis B virus, or HBV, and age-related diseases. The company was founded by Da Jun Yang, Wang Shao Meng and Ming Guo in May 2009 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

