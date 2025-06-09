Selective Wealth Management Inc. Buys 254 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,393,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807,527 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 137,485,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,574,541,000 after buying an additional 10,132,168 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,087,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,563,000 after buying an additional 1,599,089 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,258,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,675,000 after buying an additional 2,488,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 49,789,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,802,000 after buying an additional 362,543 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $56.28 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

