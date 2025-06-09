Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.58 and last traded at $25.99, with a volume of 451337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.87.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.76.

In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $1,039,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,468.99. This trade represents a 38.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $64,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

