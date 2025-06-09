Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.08 and last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 830117 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AKBA shares. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $57.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.88 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Malabre sold 13,334 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $47,069.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,206.42. The trade was a 4.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 265,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 22,513 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 497,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 27,839 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 18,043 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. 33.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company’s lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.

